Harrogate town centre pub handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Nov 2024, 10:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A pub in Harrogate town centre has been handed a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Coach & Horses, located on West Park, has been given a new four out of five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘good’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on October 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,557 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,326 (85 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

The Coach & Horses pub in Harrogate has been handed a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards AgencyThe Coach & Horses pub in Harrogate has been handed a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
The Coach & Horses pub in Harrogate has been handed a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

Related topics:HarrogateFood Standards AgencyNorth Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice