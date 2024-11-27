Harrogate town centre pub handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
Coach & Horses, located on West Park, has been given a new four out of five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘good’.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on October 17.
It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,557 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,326 (85 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/
