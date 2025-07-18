Harrogate town centre coffee shop handed three-out-of-five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A coffee shop in Harrogate town centre has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Caffè Nero, located on Cambridge Crescent, has been given a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on June 9.

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,702 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,426 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/