Harrogate town centre cafe handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cafe in Harrogate has been given a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘very good’.

Love Brownies Harrogate, located on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.