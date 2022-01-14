Harrogate Town appoints new commercial director

Harrogate Town says it's delighted to welcome Joanne Towler to the club as its new commercial director.

In her new role, Jo will manage all commercial aspects of Harrogate Town, including driving sponsorship, whether that be enhancing relationships with our current sponsors and ensuring they get the most from their partnership or attracting new sponsors that can add mutual value.

After university, Jo began her sales career at Pelican Publishing, before joining Stray FM in 2007 as a Media Consultant, working up to Sales Director and leading a team to achieve record breaking revenues until 2020.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the launch of Your Harrogate radio in 2021, Harrogate’s brand new local radio station, Jo has helped in achieving commercial success with involvement from multiple local businesses.

On her new role, Jo said: “I have gained a great deal of experience in my previous roles building long-term relationships and I am thrilled to be joining the ambitious team at Harrogate Town.

"There is an abundance of opportunities and initiatives for local businesses to be involved in and I am keen to continue growing strong partnerships within the business community as the club progresses on its exciting journey.

"To live and work in Harrogate is a blessing and one thing that makes Harrogate extra special is having a football club we can all be very proud of.

"I am especially excited to be working with an extraordinary team and I very much look forward to achieving great things at the club.”

Chief Executive Officer Sarah Barry commented: “I am delighted to welcome Jo to the Harrogate Town team.

"Personally, itis fantastic to work with Jo again and more importantly, for the club, Jo has a natural ability to forge great long term relationships, has a brilliant work ethic and delivers results.

"She has a wealth of experience in the commercial field and being local, she knows the area and unique demographic inside out! We are excited about the future and welcome ideas so get in touch!”