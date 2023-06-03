Belzona will be sponsoring their matchday celebration announcements on their LED scoreboard.

The company is a global designer and manufacturer of industrial repair and protection materials, with its headquarters based in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established in 1952, the company’s innovative use of polymer technology has revolutionised maintenance procedures across a multitude of industries for decades - allowing asset owners to repair, protect and improve their assets, rather than replace them once their integrity becomes compromised.Joanne Towler, Commercial Director at Harrogate Town AFC, said: “Their support means that we can continue to enhance the matchday experience for our fans, creating an engaging sentiment at every game.“We are proud to be partnering with such a reputable and community-minded company, and we look forward to a successful collaboration both on and off the pitch.”In Belzona’s new three-year business plan, it outlines a commitment to the three ‘I’s’ – ‘integrity, innovation, investment’.

Harrogate Town AFC has welcomed new sponsor Belzona Polymerics ahead of the new 2023/24 season

The ‘investment’ pillar is identified in the business’ commitment to ‘investing’ in the local community and it does this through a variety of fundraising and volunteering activities, including its new partnership with Harrogate Town AFC.

A spokesperson for Belzona said: “Belzona is delighted to commit to an exciting new partnership with Harrogate Town AFC.

“Historically, Belzona has always fostered strong links with the local community and is delighted to have the opportunity to uphold this relationship by supporting Harrogate Town AFC; a football club that lies at the heart of the town, providing entertainment and many jobs for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were very proud to see the team secure Football League status again and we look forward to working with club to continue to put Harrogate on the map.”

If you would like to have your unique celebration announced at a home fixture during the 2023/24 season, email [email protected]