Harrogate to host Oktoberfest in celebration of legendary German beer festival

Leading Harrogate independent bar and brewery Cold Bath Brewing Co is hosting Oktoberfest shortly.

Offering a feast of eating and drinking in tribute to Munich's legendary annual festival in Germany, Cold Bath Brewing Co is opening Yorkshire’s own ‘Bavarian Bier Halle’ for one night only upstairs in its Clubhouse (that's next to The Taproom!

Taking place on Saturday, October 15, Harrogate's Oktoberfest boasts beers fresh from Munich with steins to match.

Jim Mossman, owner of Cold Bath Brewing which is located at 44 King's Road next to Stuzzi restaurant, said it

"We’re throwing one big party to celebrate the world’s biggest and greatest beer festival and, yes, we know the Munich one starts in September!

"As well as great drinks, expect a great selection of gourmet Bratwursts and Pretzels.”

Harrogate Oktoberfest is the latest initiative from the relaxed but creative independent bar and micro-brewery which was opened in 2018.

Having launched its own upmarket Clubhouse next door to its original taproom during lockdown, earlier this year it transformed the space into Barcuterie.

The Cold Bath Barcuterie, is all about flavour pairings between the finest charcuterie and drinks, including fresh beer brewed just next door, tailor-made cocktails designed, created and barrel aged in-house and a wide selection of fine wines and whisky.Meanwhile, its upstairs space in the Clubhouse has seen a series of cool Sunday night gigs with high quality acts from across the north, including in recent weeks performances by singer-songwriter Nicha, Americana musician David Broad and four-piece funk band Flying Funk.Harrogate Oktoberfest will run from 7pm to 11.30pm.Bookings for the event are available now, with tickets available by table and individually.Group bookings of six and above guarantee a free pretzel stack!One ticket gets you:1x Frankfurter hotdog1 stein of selected beer or 2 175ml glasses of house wine1x shot of schnapps

Cold Bath Brewing Co, which faces Harrogate Convention Centre on Kings Road, was a derelict tyre depot until it was refurbished and restore in 2018.