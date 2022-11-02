Harrogate to be transformed as Christmas Shop Window Competition is launched for 2022

Flashback to 2021 to Harrogate Christmas Shop Window competition's overall winner Alex Clarke of Foxy Antiques. (Picture Gered Binks)

Harrogate BID are partnering with the Rotary Club of Harrogate to organise and judge the Christmas Shop Window Competition for 2022.

Shop owners hoping to make a good impression should take note of the competition’s categories:

Illumination: There is a historic link between the competition and the Christmas lights, how well is the window lit up?

Innovation: How new or different is the window display from other shop windows or previous window displays for the shop?

Spirit of Christmas: This is a ‘catch all’ category. How well does the display convey the ‘Spirit of Christmas’?

There will be three judging categories:

Large Retailer: Will have several windows available for decoration.

Medium Retailer: Will have an entrance door with decorated windows on either side of the door or set back with a front and side window.

Small Retailer: Will have an entrance door and single window on which the judging will take place.

Windows of the shops taking part in the competition must be completed by 8am on Tuesday, November 29 with shortlisting taking place the same day.

The main judging will take place on the afternoon of Thursday, December 1 at 3.30pm.

Organiser ask business owners to ensure that their window illumination is ready that day until 8pm.

