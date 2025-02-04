Harrogate Thai restaurant handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Feb 2025, 10:19 BST
An Thai restaurant in Harrogate town centre has been given a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Giggling Squid, located on John Street, has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘very good’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on January 14.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

