Harrogate Thai restaurant handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A Thai restaurant in Harrogate town centre has been handed a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
FISK, located on Montpellier Mews, has been given a new five out of five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘very good’.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on December 17.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/
