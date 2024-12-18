Harrogate Thai restaurant handed five out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:02 BST
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 12:29 BST
A Thai restaurant in Harrogate town centre has been handed a five out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

FISK, located on Montpellier Mews, has been given a new five out of five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘very good’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on December 17.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

