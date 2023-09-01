News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate tea blend entrepreneur's Incredible rise from kitchen start-up to winning Great Taste Award

A Harrogate woman who launched an incredibly successful healthy tea brand from her kitchen is celebrating winning a UK award.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Sep 2023, 15:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:50 BST

Entrepreneur Dipti Arora, who lives and works in Harrogate, said she was delighted to see one of her Thankfully Healthy Teas range win a Great Taste Award.

"We are honoured by this acknowledgment and thrilled to announce this accomplishment to our community and beyond,” said the company’s founder and director.

"My brand, which has only been around for a year, has already been given the prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour.

Dipti Arora, founder of Thankfully Healthy Teas - "We are honoured to win a prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour." (Picture contributed)Dipti Arora, founder of Thankfully Healthy Teas - "We are honoured to win a prestigious black and gold Great Taste badge of honour." (Picture contributed)
"This accomplishment indicates our dedication to quality, health, and the pleasure of indulging in the goodness of nature."

Called Immunity in a Cup, the tea blend was named among the top food and drink producers globally this year.

Judges branded the tea “a bracing and spicy ayurvedic tea, full of interesting and complementary spices, most familiar from the spice box of India.”

Having started by crafting her quality herbal teas from her kitchen, Dipit said it was thrilling to see the growing success of what had been a tiny start-up business.

Great Taste Award - The winning Immunity in a Cup blend by Harrogate indie company Thankfully Healthy Teas. (Picture contributed)Great Taste Award - The winning Immunity in a Cup blend by Harrogate indie company Thankfully Healthy Teas. (Picture contributed)
It is more than a business, however, says Dipti.

"Our brand's soul is not only in the teas we make but also in the tales they contain.

"Each of the blends we provide has been lovingly created with a balancing combination of contemporary wellness and Ayurvedic knowledge.

"Immunity in a Cup offers a complete experience that nourishes the body and the spirit."

More information: https://thankfullyhealthy.com/

Related topics:HarrogateIndia