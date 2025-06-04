Harrogate tapas restaurant handed four-out-of-five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A tapas restaurant in Harrogate town centre has been handed a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Essenza, located on Oxford Street, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning standards are ‘good’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on April 28.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

