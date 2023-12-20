News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate takeaway handed three out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A takeaway in Harrogate has been given a three out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning standards are ‘generally satisfactory’.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Dec 2023, 10:19 GMT
Adams Balti & Pizza, located on Westmoreland Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on November 10.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

