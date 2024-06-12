Harrogate takeaway handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jun 2024, 10:49 BST
A takeaway in Harrogate town centre has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Doner Craftery, located on Bower Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning that standards are ‘good’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on May 7.

It means that of North Yorkshire's 523 takeaways with ratings, 363 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

A takeaway in Harrogate has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

