Harrogate takeaway handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A takeaway in Harrogate town centre has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Doner Craftery, located on Bower Street in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating, meaning that standards are ‘good’.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on May 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that of North Yorkshire's 523 takeaways with ratings, 363 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

A takeaway in Harrogate has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.