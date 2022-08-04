Harrogate sustainable funeral firm up for national award

Sarah Jones, director of Harrogate-based Full Circle Funerals.

Full Circle Funerals, which recently became the UK’s first B Corp funeral director, in Harrogate is shortlisted in the Purpose Before Profit category.

Sarah Jones, founder of Full Circle Funerals, said: “This award endorses the tremendous effort of our entire team to put people at the heart of what we do.

“We have a very clear purpose, which is to make sure people are able to participate in funeral events which focus on relationships and connection, thereby supporting wellbeing.

“Our impact and effectiveness are continually measured and our purpose informs every business decision we make.

“To have our commitment to purpose before profit recognised by such a major national award body is incredibly significant and deeply rewarding.”

Ms Jones and her team will head to London’s Grosvenor Hotel in London on November 8 for the awards ceremony.

Sarah Austin, founder and director of the British Business Excellence Awards, said: “Each and every finalist should feel proud at what is already a fantastic and commendable accomplishment.