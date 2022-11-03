Harrogate Stray bonfire organisers appeal for more donations to hit target

Flashback to the 2019 Stray Charity Bonfire in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

With just two days before the popular charity event takes place, organiser Andy Rickard is making a renewed appeal on behalf of Harrogate Round Table for more donations as they are still a long way off their £10,000 fundraising target.

This is important, not only to cover Harrogate Round Table’s costs in putting on the spectacular event including nearly 2,000 fireworks, live music, food and drink stalls and the bonfire itself, but also making a donation to a worthy local cause.

"Last year the event was a huge success,” said Mr Rickard. “The generous donations from the public not only covered the event costs but generated a surplus of £6,568.42 which was donated to Friends of Harrogate Hospital.”

This year’s charity is Harrogate Homeless Project, which supports some of the most vulnerable in our community and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

This year’s Stray bonfire and fireworks was very nearly a scaled back affair as the lingering after-affects of Covid on society continue to be felt.

But organisers eventually decided to reinstate the full version of this much-loved annual event.

There will be bucket shakers at the event and donations can also be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-stray-charity-fireworks-2022