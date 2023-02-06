Harrogate store's closing down sale as doubt falls on future of high street chain's 106 outlets in UK

The big yellow “closing down sale” posters were up at the greeting cards and stationery store on James Street at the weekend in line with a statement last week that its 106 shops in the UK and Ireland would remain open for two weeks to allow customers to redeem gift cards.

Despite its popularity and success, Paperchase has been hit in recent years by a combination of soaring energy bills, high inflation and the continuing impact of Covid which has seen more people working from home.

Although supermarket giant Tesco has bought the brand of Paperchase, it has not bought the chain's 106 shops.

The closing down sale has begun at Paperchase shop on James Street in Harrogate.