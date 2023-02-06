Harrogate store's closing down sale as doubt falls on future of high street chain's 106 outlets in UK
Harrogate’s Paperchase shop has launched a closing down sale as it enters its final days after the famous high street brand fell into administration.
The big yellow “closing down sale” posters were up at the greeting cards and stationery store on James Street at the weekend in line with a statement last week that its 106 shops in the UK and Ireland would remain open for two weeks to allow customers to redeem gift cards.
Despite its popularity and success, Paperchase has been hit in recent years by a combination of soaring energy bills, high inflation and the continuing impact of Covid which has seen more people working from home.
Although supermarket giant Tesco has bought the brand of Paperchase, it has not bought the chain's 106 shops.
A total of 75 workers at Paperchase’s head office have been made redundant and the future of 820 staff remains in doubt.