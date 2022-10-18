Harrogate store Up & Running shows its support for Harrogate Homeless Project

Supporting charity - Jeff Walker of Up & Running Harrogate, right; and David, Harrogate store manager, left; in present the socks to David Thomas from the Harrogate Homeless Project.

A whole host of local runners gathered to complete the 5k run to raise funds for the local homeless charity.

At the end of the run, members of staff from Up & Running Harrogate donated 75 pairs of socks to the charity, following a month-long, in-store campaign.

For every pair of socks sold by Up & Running, Balega socks firm also donated a pair.

Runners showing their support for Harrogate Homeless Project in the Up & Running fundraiser.

This is the fourth year that Balega and Up & Running have joined forces in a bid to provide warmth and comfort to those forced to sleep on the streets.

Up & Running has also teamed up with Harrogate Homeless Project this month in the HHP Virtual Run to raise awareness and vital funds for the charity’s 30th anniversary.