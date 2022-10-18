Harrogate store Up & Running shows its support for Harrogate Homeless Project
Up & Running in Harrogate have donated socks to the Harrogate Homeless Project at a group fundraising run which took place last week.
A whole host of local runners gathered to complete the 5k run to raise funds for the local homeless charity.
At the end of the run, members of staff from Up & Running Harrogate donated 75 pairs of socks to the charity, following a month-long, in-store campaign.
For every pair of socks sold by Up & Running, Balega socks firm also donated a pair.
This is the fourth year that Balega and Up & Running have joined forces in a bid to provide warmth and comfort to those forced to sleep on the streets.
Up & Running has also teamed up with Harrogate Homeless Project this month in the HHP Virtual Run to raise awareness and vital funds for the charity’s 30th anniversary.
More info at www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk