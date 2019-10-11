Harrogate staff member bounces back from Thomas Cook closure

At least one member of staff in the Harrogate branch of Thomas Cook travel chain has reason to be happy today.

Following the closure of Harrogate's Thomas Cook shop on James Street last month, thinks looked bleak for some staff - despite the giant holiday company being bought nationally by another firm a few weeks' later.



But the good news is that a Harrogate member of staff has now secured a position at another travel shop in the town.

Independent travel agency TravelGate based in Albert Street near Marconi cafe say they are pleased to welcome Debbie Proctor.



Debbie has a number of years of travel experience working in both independent and more recently Thomas Cook retail shops.



Melanie O’Boyle, joint owner of TravelGate, said she was pleased to have appointed someone with such a wide knowledge of the travel industry.



She said: "Debbie is really pleased to have secured a position with TravelGate so soon after the announcement of the closure of the Harrogate Thomas Cook store

"The recent demise of Thomas Cook will present the travel industry with some challenges over the coming months but also opportunities which we believe TravelGate are well placed to take advantage of and the appointment of Debbie will enable us to continue to provide the service that we hope will keep town centre thriving."

