Harrogate solicitors Milners welcome new talent

Millie Schofield, solicitor, has joined the expanding private client team. Millie, who qualified as a solicitor at the start of this year, brings a fresh perspective to provide dedicated legal support to the local people.

Schofield said “I’m excited to develop my career at Milners with a supportive and collaborative team. I am keen to grow with the firm and provide top class legal services to the people of Harrogate, Darlington, Upton, Leeds and beyond”.

Rebecca Sparling has bolstered the commercial property team in Leeds headed up by Andrew Price. With a strong background in residential conveyancing, Rebecca is keen to learn from Andrew and expand her knowledge to grow her role in the commercial sector, supported by the wider team.

Also joining commercial property, this time in the Harrogate branch, is Hannah Buck. Hannah supports the head of the Harrogate branch, Mat Haynes, in a paralegal role while also studying the SQE.

The firm have also continued with their practice of developing new talent by taking on Barnaby Flint and Jack Spark who both recently completed their law degrees. Barnaby is assisting the residential conveyancing team in Harrogate, and Jack has taken a role with commercial litigation in Leeds.