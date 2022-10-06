Harrogate solicitors bolsters property team with a brace of new hires

Milners, based in the town centre at Princes Square, has strengthened its conveyancing team with the hire of Kim Stockburn; while its commercial property specialism has added solicitor Tiffany Jackson to its roster of experts.

Both of them join Milners from Harrogate counterpart McCormicks solicitors.

Conveyancing executive Kim has been helping people buying or selling a home since 1987 – not just throughout the Harrogate district, but also across all areas of England and Wales.

The growing Milners Harrogate team (from left) James Webb, Kirsty Cronin, John Robson, Kim Stockburn, Mat Haynes, Tiffany Jackson and Rachel Knight

She joins a team, led by residential property manager John Robson, at a time when it has been re-awarded a top accolade by the Law Society for the way it meets conveyancing best practice and safeguards against potential fraud.

Tiffany brings a wide range of skills to Milners – including supporting the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination centre at Elland Road in Leeds.

A graduate of the University of Law in Leeds, she has a track record in executing transactions spanning all areas of commercial and agricultural property including sales and purchases; lease renewals and surrenders; and freehold and leasehold agreements.

Mathew Haynes, Commercial property partner and head of its Harrogate office, said: “This is our fifth anniversary year in Harrogate and we’re thrilled to mark it by adding two people of Kim and Tiffany’s calibre to our pool of legal talent.

Kim Stockburn is joining the Milners Harrogate team as a Conveyancing Executive

“Their blend of legal expertise, experience and local knowledge will add an extra dimension to our range of services.”

“Few people can boast as much conveyancing expertise as Kim – and it is a real coup that she has chosen to work with us.

“For almost four decades, she has helped clients based just around the corner and in remote areas of the world.

“She has built up an excellent reputation for meeting a client’s individual needs - whether that is for one of her many first-time buyer customers, or those more established on the property ladder buying properties in the multi-million pound range.”

Milners, which was founded 125 years ago, also has sister offices in Leeds and Pontefract.