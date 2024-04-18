Harrogate SME helps charities raise nearly £7m
Impulse Decisions raised £6.7million by supporting charities through its free silent auction services.
In 2023 more than 500 silent auctions were provided by Impulse Decisions at a range of events across the UK and overseas to help raise funds for vital causes.
The team at Impulse Decisions has years of expertise in charity fundraising meaning their silent auctions consistently deliver great fundraising figures at a wide variety of events. They offer a very unique proposition for a business – a fully inclusive, fully managed silent auction service which is completely free to use.
With Impulse Decisions luxury auction lots, their charity auctions are a real talking point at events. Guests have the opportunity to bid on incredible items such as a three-day Monaco Grand Prix Experience, St Andrews Golf Experience plus any of their worldwide holidays or experiences.
Director of Fundraising, Will Ferguson, said: “I am thrilled to announce that through our silent auction services, we raised an astounding amount for charities across the UK over the past three years.
“As our auction services are completely free, there is no risk to the event or the charity, just a huge opportunity to raise more.
“Silent auctions are the perfect solution for any event looking to boost the funds raised. We can elevate the fundraising by offering incredible prizes for guests to bid on, without any risk.
“Our support of charities isn’t just limited to events entirely focused on fundraising. Often, events like business awards and annual dinners are overlooked as opportunities to raise money, however, the discreet nature of silent auctions allows us to help raise funds at almost any event.
“I’d like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our clients, partners and those who have supported charities through our auctions, all of whom have been integral to making this happen. Together, we are making a profound difference to a range of vital causes across the UK and we can’t wait to continue to support more charities throughout 2024 and beyond.”