Harrogate site manager named as one of the best in the country for quality

A Site manager from Redrow Yorkshire has won a top national award for the quality of the homes he is building.

Paul Douglass, 53, has won the prestigious Pride in the Job award from the National Home Building Council for his work as site manager at Redrow’s Kinglsey Manor development, in Harrogate, marking him down as among the best in the country.

Now in its 45th year the awards are widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the homebuilding industry, showcasing the highest standard of building homes.

In total Barratt Redrow site managers have won 115 Pride in the Job Quality Awards, which is more than any other homebuilder. This is the 21st year in a row that site managers from Barratt Redrow have won more of these awards than anyone else. This achievement underlines just how important Redrow sees building high quality sustainable homes for its customers.

“This is my first Pride of the Job Award, I am elated. I've worked my whole career eyeing up this prize, but it has always eluded me,” said Paul, who lives in York with his wife Debbie and stepchildren Leah and Josh.

Paul, who has worked in the industry for the past 38 years, began his career at the age of 15 as a labourer and progress to an apprentice joiner, site joiner, assistant site manager and finally site manager.

“I worked for Redrow a number of years ago, before re-joining the team in October 2017,” said Paul.

“I've worked as site manager at Kingsley Manor since 2022. Prior to this I worked at Redrow developments in Swanland, Green Hammerton and two in York.

“This award win is down to the team I have around me. Freddy Rahal is my second in command and he is as hungry to excel as I am. The guys on site all strive to turn out the best possible quality of work and this is shown by the fact that we have been granted an award. I know it's an old cliche, but teamwork makes the dream work.”

The awards rate site managers against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail. The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Every site manager who is registered with the NHBC, the industry’s leading warranty provider for new homes, is automatically entered into the awards, with just 450 winners being selected from a field of around 8,200 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

John Handley, managing director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrate our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home from a site with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five star for 16 years in a row.

For more information on the homes Paul is overseeing at Kingsley Manor visit: www.redrow.co.uk/developments/kingsley-manor-harrogate-162780