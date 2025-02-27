Harrogate sisters behind independent fashion brand win prestigious business award from Dragon's Den star

A Harrogate-based independent fashion brand has received a prestigious business award from successful entrepreneur, Theo Paphitis.

Last week, Lucy and Clare Bulmer, sisters and co-owners of fashion brand Luce and Bear, met with Theo to receive their certificate at the annual Small Business Sunday winners’ event at the ICC in Birmingham.

The awards give recognition to innovative small businesses across the UK, and winners are invited to attend an annual event to come together with other winners for a day of networking, support and advice from high profile entrepreneurs.

Lucy and Clare said: “We had the best day.

"Theo was an incredible host and his guest speakers were so inspirational.

"We learnt so much - from what to do when life gives you lemons, to the secret tips to becoming the next billionaire.

"We came back to Yorkshire full of inspiration and new ideas.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award and just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the local support which has helped us get this far."

Theo Paphitis added: “We are thrilled to welcome new Small Business Sunday members and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an award becomes part of a friendly club – like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"I wish Luce and Bear every success.”

To find out more about Luce and Bear, visit www.luceandbear.co.uk

For more information about Small Business Sunday, visit www.theopaphitissbs.com