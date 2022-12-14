Harrogate shows it is a true craft beer capital with series of awards victories at SIBA awards

Harrogate beers have proven once again they are some of the best in Britain with another series of SIBA awards.

The strength of the Harrogate area’s independent brewery sector has been reflected in not one but three different indie breweries succeeding in the influential North East’s Best Craft Beers awards by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA).

Gold, Silver and Bronze prizes were awarded to breweries from across the region in a variety of beer styles; from hoppy IPAs and Pale Ales, to Lagers, and more unusual beers such as a coriander and salt sour beer and a spiced Elizabethan style ale.

This year’s North East Gold Award Winning beers, meaning they scored 90+ with the independent awards judging panel, included:

‘Nova’ Lager 4.6% by Turning Point,Wetherby Road, Knaresborough.

‘Morocco Ale’ 5.5% by Daleside Brewery, Camwal Road, Harrogate.

‘Kursaal’ Imperial Stout 9% by Harrogate Brewing Co, Hookstone Chase, Harrogate.

The SIBA Bottle & Can Independent Beer Awards 2022 are judged by a team of expert judges from across the UK, with beers marked against internationally recognized style guides for the different beer award categories - looking at appearance, aroma, flavour, aftertaste and saleability.

Other beers to feature strongly in the latest SIBA North East’s Best Craft Beers awards which will be familiar to Harrogate beer fans include Rooster’s Brewery – Baby Faced Assassin 6.1%, Thousand Yard Stare – 5.4% and Hello Dimitri – 10.4%, Rudgate Brewery – ‘Pilsnor’ Lager 4.7%, , Timothy Taylor’s – ‘Poulter’s Porter’ 4.8% and Saltaire Brewery – Best 4.4%.

SIBA is the voice of British independent brewing.

As well as the SIBA Bottle & Can Independent Beer Awards also run regional and national competitions for cask and keg beer – all judged by beer sommeliers, experienced beer judges and, perhaps, most importantly fellow brewers – making these awards very much the ‘brewers choice’ awards for beer in the UK.

Buster Grant, SIBA’s Competitions Committee Chair who helped run the two-day judging, said: "The awards are one of the largess and most influential beer competitions in the UK, with a rigorous judging system.”