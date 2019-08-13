Harrogate shops urged to 'dress up' for UCI cycling events

Harrogate Borough Council is encouraging businesses across the district to get behind the UCI Road World Championships by decorating their shop with the famous rainbow bands to welcome one of the world’s biggest bike races and thousands of international visitors.

The UCI Road World Championships start on Saturday, September 21 with the Yorkshire 2019 Para-cycling international, followed by the inaugural mixed team time trial on Sunday 22 September.

Much-missed Harrogate schoolboy Frank - top comedians tribute concert



The individual time trials will then take place followed by the road races, culminating with the Elite Women’s race on Saturday 28 September and the Elite Men’s race on Sunday 29 September.

Coun Stanley Lumley, cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, said: “The UCI Road World Championships are one of the biggest sporting events to take place in the country this year.

He said: "The races will see thousands of spectators from around the world come to the district across the nine days.

“It would be fantastic to see businesses give visitors and the races a real Harrogate welcome by decorating their premises and getting involved with what is sure to be a great spectacle.”

There will be two categories for the best dressed competition, one for businesses in Harrogate town centre and another for businesses from across the district.

"The public will then vote for their favourite on social media with the winners earning themselves bragging rights as the best dressed business in the town or region."

State of Harrogate - is it time we all worked together?