Harrogate shop's 21st birthday is testament to resilience, commitment and drive of husband and wife team

Happy birthday - Stephen and Sue Kramer of Crown Jewellers. (1801131AM3)

Reflecting on the day they launched Crown Jewellers on July 1, 2000, Sue and Stephen Kramer said things has changed a lot since then in the world of retail but their approach has never been about a "quick sale".

Sue Kramer said: "What a different world selling jewellery was back in 2000, with no internet shopping.

"But we have adapted our shop to the many challenges, both personal and business, that have been thrown at us and we always come out smiling and sparkling on the other side."

Specialising in beautiful pre-owned, vintage and antique jewellery, Crown Jewellers may be small, but its expertise and experience are vast.

Sue said: “Customers benefit from the fact that they are dealing with Stephen, who is a qualified expert.

"Whether it is a stock item, or a bespoke piece we are making with certificated diamonds, customers feel reassured knowing they are dealing with a professional jeweller.”

Launching Crown Jewellers was a little but of a step into the dark 21 years ago.

Sue said: "Stephen always wanted to be a jeweller, so studied with the Gemmological Association of Great Britain, qualifying first as a Gemmologist (FGA), and then as a Diamond expert (DGA), some of the world’s most recognised and prestigious qualifications.

"He has now enjoyed a nearly 40-year long career in the jewellery and antiques business.

"I had pursued a successful career in recruitment, giving me business expertise vital to running a new business.

“For us, jewellery isn’t just about a quick sale, it’s about a relationship, ensuring that in the cold light of day you won’t be disappointed or feel you have been pushed into a purchase.

"We care, and offer friendly, genuine advice and, importantly, excellent after-sales service.”

The couple's little shop on Commercial Street is packed with beautiful and unique pieces, including genuine, pre-loved Tiffany & Co silver jewellery, and new contemporary silver jewellery

Customers will also find a quality jewellery repair service, including rhodium plating and rethreading.

Sue’s passion for business extends beyond their shop, as Crown Jewellers has been an active member of The Harrogate Chamber of Commerce for more than 11 years.

Sue, herself, is a Vice President, intent on giving local independent businesses a voice.

Last year, with a bit of time on her hands during Covid, Sue set up the Commercial Street Retailers Group, which has achieved much in a short space of time, with 22 members, and excellent relationships with Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID established.

But Sue and Stephen's biggest love remains the shop.

Sue said: “Our customers appreciate that they always deal with us, as we don’t have staff.

"When it’s your own business you really are passionate and customer service is at the forefront of everything we do.

“Fortunately our overheads are minimal, and we, unfortunately, we haven’t got the space to ply you with a glass of bubbly.

"But, in reality this means we don’t have huge overheads that are passed onto the customer, hence our prices are very keen, without sacrificing quality or service.”

Crown Jewellers of Harrogate is located at 23 Commercial Street, Harrogate.

More information at:

www.crownjewellersharrogate.co.uk

