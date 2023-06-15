Harrogate shoppers offered early bird 50% ticket reductions for Christmas Fair by Country Living

Tickets went on sale this week for The Country Living Christmas Fair at Harrogate Convention Centre which regularly attracts 15,000 festive shoppers.

This year, for a limited time, audiences can access 50% off Early Bird tickets for the four-day festive experience, with prices starting from just £11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fay Rayner, Event Director, said: “It’s never too early for Christmas but we’re also very conscious many shoppers will be planning in advance and looking to spread the cost around Christmas.

Great Christmas gift ideas and fun for all the family - The Country Living Christmas Fair has been a key part of Harrogate’s festive calendar for more than ten years.

"So this Early Bird ticket offer is for those who want to save money now and still plan for that special festive experience, and have a magical day out.”

Running from from November 30 to December 3, The Country Living Christmas Fair has been a key part of Harrogate’s festive calendar for more than ten years.

Country Living magazine is aimed at readers who love home décor, recipes and country living and the Christmas Fair reflects this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event promises a weather-proof indoor festive experience from sourcing tasty tipples to hearing insights from top chefs sharing seasonal showstopper recipes.

Included are:

A huge array of unique gifts from the UK’s leading crafters, designers, and artisans.

A vibrant food and drink hall

Skilled tutors who will host craft workshops to create your own baubles and bunting

An interactive Christmas Table, where you can learn how to make cocktails, canapes, and perfect your tablescaping skills

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fay Rayner, Event Director, said: “This year, we’re proud to once more champion independent producers, artisans, and creatives, and we’re welcoming some really exciting new exhibitors this Christmas.”

The event will range jewellery makers from the Scottish Borders to award-winning Yorkshire beer and gin.

New exhibitors for 2023 include independent traders from across the UK and further afield.

Love from Lapland is an independent retailer with a passion for brands that showcase the wild natural Arctic lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its range of winter gifts feature hand-crafted jewellery, soaps and lotions inspired by its pine forests and deep lakes, reindeer inspired kitchen-ware, and cosy knitwear.

Quirky creatives also feature such as StavesArt, founded by architecture student Ben Staves, whose wall art features intricate architectural murals of cities, skyscrapers, and stadiums.

The Wanda Coyne Collection, created by an antiques dealer with an eye for design, offers beautiful tea towels, tote bags, and home accessories inspired by antique prints with botanical, porcelain, and zoological themes.

Shoppers will find unique clothing too, such as luxury maternity brand, The Mum Collective, as well as a range of luxurious treats, including Indulgent Chocolates with its range of handmade tempered luxury Belgium chocolates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For fans of the Great British Sewing Bee or the Repair Shop, Tinker and Fix offers a bespoke range of high-end tools and kit for people who like to make, mend, or grow.

There will also be returning favourite brands including Isle of Barra Distillers, The Wild Shepherdess, and Charlie & Ivy’s.

To book Early Bird tickets for the Harrogate fair, go to: Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair (seetickets.com) and use the promo code: HARROGATE50.

There is a maximum of two tickets per transaction.

The offer ends July 1.

For more information, visit: www.countrylivingfair.com/harrogate