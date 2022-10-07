Harrogate shop owner betting on customers to stay loyal and support the independents despite worrying new survey

The new research commissioned nationally by Santander UK showed 42 per cent of people have already started looking for the cheapest option for lots of products due to the cost-of-living pressures.

But, the study of 2,000 adults also found 21 per cent like to support smaller businesses when they can and that.

Co-owner of Crown Jewellers, Sue Kramer, who is president of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, admits consumer confidence is fragile due to the financial and energy crisis.

Stephen and Sue Kramer of Harrogate independent business Crown Jewellers.

But, adds Mrs Kramer, who has lived, worked and prospered in Harrogate most of her life, it is a “misconception” that everything is always cheaper online.

"On asking our shops for feedback, it was generally felt that customers have become extremely price conscious, and have in many instances reduced their spending,” said Mrs Kramer.

"Understandably consumer confidence is fragile due to the financial and energy crisis.

"Is it right that online, big firms and nationals are cheaper or is it a misconception?

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In some instances, it’s a categoric yes due to economies of scale, but in others, it’s not always the case.

"Someone came into our jewellers with a diamond ring purchased which they had bought online because they were told “it was a bargain”.

"But was it when due to the quality it had been sent back three times to the seller to repair, and still wasn’t right.

"We showed them a comparable ring from our window that was £300 cheaper than they had paid.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commissioned by Santander UK to mark the launch of its new SME Support toolkit, which offers practical support for small businesses, the results lay bare the challenges facing small traders, even in Harrogate.

The results reveal how shopping habits appear to be changing already on the high street and are starting to hit local shops and small businesses.

A total 55 per cent of the consumers polled claimed to have tried harder to support their local businesses when the pandemic began.

In more good news, between March 2020 and 2022, a total of 67 per cent of small businesses nationwide experienced an influx of new customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the cost of living crisis also means that a quarter of people nationally have recently scaled back this support, going out less for food and drink locally to save money.

A total of 23 per cent are no longer making purchases from local clothing stores, and 11 per cent are cutting back on attending nearby gigs or supporting their local music scene.

As an experienced Harrogate independent businesswoman, Sue Kramer is remaining positive and points to positive indicators for the Harrogate retail sector.

"The report shows that customers prefer to shop local, because they recognise the incredible customer service and unique products and this is music to our ears,” said Mrs Kramer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Commercial Street is made up entirely of indie businesses - with the exception of three charity shops - and the wealth of expertise and desire to look after customers is ingrained.