Successful long-standing men’s fashion retailer Lynx has relocated into a state-of-the-art new premises on James Street.

Originally launched in 1985, Lynx Menswear has become a Harrogate hub of leading men’s designer style since then.

Together with the creation of an upsized store offering an additional 500 sq ft on the first floor, Lynx has had a total rebrand.

This award-winning independent men’s store boasts a two-level shopping area with a spacious first floor presenting ranges from the best of established and unique contemporary European men’s brands.

Gone is the vintage look of the previous store on West Park; replaced with a new sleek modernistic feel to continue the company’s consistently strong performance as a leading menswear outlet now and well into the future.

Owner Guy Hudson said, “It is our time for change. With an increased young and vibrant team, I want to build on what has been achieved so successfully at West Park”.

He continued, “Looking to build on the very positive response after the pessimism and lacklustre of lockdown, the regeneration of independent shops and top brand names on James Street is now at its pinnacle.