Harrogate shocked by death of inspirational business figure hailed as a 'strong example of female leadership'

The passing at the age of 68 of Di Burton, the founder of long-standing Harrogate PR firm Cicada, has shocked all who knew her.

This dynamic and inspirational figure's success went well beyond Harrogate - she had risen as far as to have been a member of the Cabinet Office communications review team at one point.

Di's life and achievements have been hailed as a "strong example of female leadership" by Cicada's present director who said she would be much missed by one and all.

The late Di Burton when she was at Cicada.

“We were saddened and shocked by the news of Di’s passing," said Jane Chamberlain.

"She was a driving force in Harrogate’s business community and a strong example of female leadership.

"As one of the UK’s leading PR practitioners, she loved nothing more than passing on her knowledge and expertise and with her passion for her subject and for life, she couldn’t fail to leave her mark on all who met and worked alongside her.

"She will be remembered with fondness and be much missed”.

The late Di Burton with the Cicada team in Harrogate in 2012. The Cicada's present director Jane Chamberlain is pictured right.

Cicada said: "In 2015, Cicada was acquired by its current management team, providing Di with a well-earned retirement, although, Di being Di, she continued to work beyond this point, passing on her experience by training the next generation of PR professionals.

"Assertive and inquisitive by nature, her infectious personality always left a lasting impression.

"She will be remembered as one of Harrogate’s best-known and most respected business figures and one of the country’s leading PR practitioners.

"Launching a successful business is far from easy but Di turned Cicada into a thriving PR consultancy that helped a wide range of companies to manage their reputation, raise their profile and boost their bottom line.

"All of us who worked with her benefitted from her enthusiastic leadership and mentoring."

Di Burton was also former director of Harrogate Theatre, a board member of the Northern Aldborough Festival and a graduate of Harvard Business School.

David Simister, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive and co-owner of Different PR, paid a personal tribute, saying that Di had inspired him to go into PR.

“Di was a titan of the PR world, and I was really saddened to hear of her passing," said David Simister."I first came across Di as a cub reporter on the Harrogate Advertiser in the early 1990s when PR companies were few and far in between.

"It was the likes of DI that led me to carving out my own career in PR.

"She was a superb practitioner, a prolific networker, and well-respected by colleagues, clients and competitors alike.”

Di is survived by her husband Andy, her children Sarah and Rupert and grandchildren.

Andy said: "Di was one of those people for whom tomorrow could not come quickly enough. Much of her mind was always in the future; there was always so much more to accomplish.”

Di’s funeral takes place at All Saints Church, Ripley, near Harrogate at 2.30pm on Monday, January 30.