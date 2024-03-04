Harrogate Sea Cadets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supported by a fantastic group of volunteers , the Harrogate unit, called T.S Cleopatra, allows for cadets to gain qualifications in sailing, rowing, band practice, go offshore, achieve a BTEC or undertake their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award as well as many other exciting challenges available with the Sea Cadets.

The unit’s commanding officer SLt (SCC) Dan Wilding RNR said: “Awards night is one of my favourite events in the unit calendar as it as it allows us the opportunity to celebrate out cadet and their achievements for the previous year, the hardest part is agreeing which cadets are the winners! Every year, each cadet achieves so much, some cadets have achieved big things such as attending the National Trafalgar Parade in London, and others gave overcome fears which could be just getting into a boat for the first time, but still a very big achievement for that cadet, which makes the task of selecting the winners very tough for the units instructors.”

Cadet Piper was awarded Cadets “Cadet of the Year” trophy with the award being presented by special guest Cdr (SCC) Keith Bingham RNR.

Commander Keith Bingham commented: “I attended at TS Cleopatra’s awards evening on Friday 23rd February as the invited VIP for the evening. I had a very enjoyable evening made all the better by the happy and smiling faces of all the Cadets in attendance. It was an honour to be able to present them with the various awards they had achieved over the last year. It was also nice to meet with and talk to the parents who were in attendance supporting their children. All in all a thoroughly enjoyable evening was had by all.

Sea Cadets gives young people a new perspective. We broaden horizons and create possibilities. Working across the UK with 14,000 young people between 10 and 18, we help them see the world with confidence, gained through the challenge of nautical adventure and a Royal Navy ethos. Our aim is to help more young people to see the future that they want – and make that future happen.