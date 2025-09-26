Harrogate school celebrates continued partnership with Redmayne Bentley to support talented young athletes

Harrogate Grammar School has announced that its Sports Academy will continue to be sponsored by the independent wealth management firm Redmayne Bentley.

Building on the success of last year’s partnership, this renewed support further strengthens the school’s commitment to nurturing promising athletes and expanding opportunities for students to excel both on and off the field.

Operating alongside a full academic curriculum, the Sports Academy empowers students to thrive both in the classroom and on the field, representing Harrogate Grammar School’s commitment to excellence for every child building a foundation for long-term success in sport and beyond.

In addition to comprehensive training and regular competitive fixtures, students benefit from lifestyle seminars delivered by expert guest speakers covering topics such as nutrition, mental well-being, recovery, and resilience.

The Academy maintains strong partnerships with local and national clubs, universities, and professional academies, offering students direct pathways to further their sporting development.

Redmayne Bentley’s ongoing sponsorship plays a vital role in supporting the Academy’s mission, helping to remove financial barriers and enable a greater number of students to benefit from the programme.

Tom Ryder, Director of Sport at Harrogate Grammar School, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Redmayne Bentley for continuing their sponsorship into a second year.

"Their support has already made a tangible difference to our students, and this renewed partnership allows us to build on that success.

"It ensures that all young athletes, regardless of background, can access the resources they need to develop their skills, compete at a high level, and thrive academically.”

Redmayne Bentley, established in 1875, is a leading UK independent wealth management firm offering bespoke investment management, financial planning and stockbroking services across over 25 offices, including in Harrogate.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, Redmayne Bentley representatives, including James Andrews, Partner and Director, recently visited the school to observe the Sports Academy in action.

The visit provided an opportunity to meet with students and discuss the impact their support is having.

James Andrews, said: “It was great to see the energy and commitment of the students first-hand.

"At Redmayne Bentley, we believe in supporting ambition and potential wherever it’s found, and the Sports Academy at Harrogate Grammar School exemplifies that spirit.

"The teamwork, discipline, and resilience on display are the same qualities that drive success in our business.

"We’re proud to continue our partnership and help ensure that these talented young athletes can thrive both in sport and in life.”

For more information about the Sports Academy at Harrogate Grammar School, visit https://www.harrogategrammar.co.uk/the-sixth-form/wider-curriculum/sports-academy-programme/