Harrogate RUFC celebrates stunning season as key sponsor Apollo Capital looks to support stars of tomorrow

The headline heroics may have come from the senior men’s first XV as they secured promotion back to National 2 North, but there was so much more to shout about.

A raft of young talent was recognised at Yorkshire representative levels, while one former youth player signed professionally for Newcastle Falcons and another secured recognition with a club in Tokyo.

And it was not only on the grass where this historic club made great strides, as sponsor and supporter Apollo Capital reaffirmed their long-term backing for the club.

As a leading UK finance broker specialising in the funding of luxury, classic, super and hyper cars, the Harrogate-based business recently renewed its sponsorship at Harrogate RUFC with continued investment as ground sponsor, demonstrating its on-going endorsement and also updating signage inside and outside the Apollo Capital Stadium.

While delighted to witness the senior team’s promotion success, the Apollo management team of Andy King and David Moss, are just as keen to see how far the youth teams have developed and feel proud that their financial backing has helped build those stepping stones to the first team.

Leaving a lasting legacy, by enabling the club to provide rugby coaching for youngsters aged six and upwards, has always been the Apollo goal, and their backing has been gratefully received.

Mike Cowling, Commercial Chairman at Harrogate RUFC, said: “This has been another great year of success for Harrogate RUFC at all levels.

Mark Garret, Chairman at Harrogate RUFC, Mike Cowling, Commercial Chairman at Harrogate RUFC and David Moss, Managing Director of Apollo Capital, with one of the new signs outside the Apollo Capital Stadium

"From the promotion of our senior men’s team back to National 2 North at the first time of asking, down to a number of our Under-18s being selected to play for their county, it shows the strength in depth at our club.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support that we receive from our sponsors, and particularly the guys from Apollo who have secured the stadium naming rights and who have become a key part in the successful running of our club.

“Their funding enables us to build that future from the youth teams up to the senior levels.

"Without them, and our other sponsors, we would not be able to do what we do, and many children, teenagers and even seniors would probably not get the chance to play this great sport of ours.

“To see Apollo update their signage inside and outside the ground is great from two aspects.

"Not only do the signs look fantastic, it is also a further indication of their long-term support for Harrogate, and for that, we are forever grateful.”

The long list of success at Harrogate RUFC includes...

- The senior men’s XV were promoted back to National 2 North at the first attempt

- The Under-14’s, 15’s and 16’s won cup competitions at the Pocklington 7’s

- The Under-16’s won the Yorkshire Cup

- Three girls – Emily Barber, Ella Garvey, Hannah Roberts – represented the Yorkshire Centre of Excellence

- Gabe Horberry received the Yorkshire Academy Under-18 Coaches Player of the Year award

- Gabe Horberry, Oli Spencer and Fin Green all represented Yorkshire Academy Under-18’s this season

- Paddy Yates represented the North of England Under-18’s

- Paddy Yates, Mathew Mackeaver, Ben Petit and Charlie Bunce all represented Yorkshire Under-18’s

- Ollie Mcnab started two Under-21 Yorkshire County games

- Former Harrogate Junior Harry Yates signed a professional contract with Ealing Trailfinders

- Former Harrogate Junior Fin Baker has signed for Newcastle Falcons

- Harry Willard was spotted by Tokyo’s professional club Kubota and was flown out for a trial, which resulted in him being offered a professional contract when he finishes at Durham University next year

Mike added: “If there was ever a story which proved how important the youth set up is here at Harrogate, then it is that of Harry Willard who learnt the game with us and has now been invited to play professionally in Japan.

“Harry was called-up to play in the Under-20s rugby World Cup out in Cape Town in June 2023, which was an incredible experience for Harry and his family who had flown out to support him.

“Harry’s Dad, Jez, thanked us for the 12 ‘wonderful years’ he had playing rugby for Harrogate and said it was the coaches, his teammates and the experiences of playing at junior level rugby which undoubtedly helped to shape Harry and have played a part in him achieving his dream.”

Founded in 2020 by CEO, Andy, and Managing Director, David, Apollo has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars, operating in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors.

David commented: “We have always been keen to give something back to the Harrogate community, and with us both supporting Harrogate RUFC, it seemed like the ideal opportunity for us.

“It is heartening to see how our sponsorship is being used to help develop the club’s younger generation.

"Promotion for the senior men’s XV was fantastic, and we celebrate along with them, but the icing on the cake for us is to also see the success experienced by the youth teams and their players.

"We feel proud to know that we are helping to develop the stars of the future.”

For more information about Harrogate RUFC, visit https://www.harrogaterugby.com/