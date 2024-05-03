Harrogate Rotary Club marks 30th anniversary of event which has raised nearly £1millon for charity

One of the Harrogate’s biggest charity events of the year is celebrating its 30th anniversary having raised nearly £1millon for charity,
By Graham Chalmers
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:14 BST
Organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate, the Nidderdale Walk has raised an amazing £970,000 by participants for their own charities over the last three decades.

This year’s anniversary event on Sunday, May 19 will offer six different routes of approximately four, eight, 15, 18, 22 and 26 miles in the beautiful Nidderdale countryside.

The routes will all start from Pateley Bridge Scout Hall and head up Nidderdale towards, and for many beyond, to Lofthouse.

Special T-shirt for a special event - This year's Nidderdale Walk, organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate, is the 30th year. (Picture contributed)Special T-shirt for a special event - This year's Nidderdale Walk, organised by the Rotary Club of Harrogate, is the 30th year. (Picture contributed)
As befits this milestone, there will be a 30th Anniversary Special – a new 18 miler across the moors.

The sole purpose of this Rotary event is to provide participants with well-organised, waymarked walks with checkpoints along the way to enable them to raise money for your own charities.

The Rotary Club of Harrogate does the preparation, the participants bring the sponsorship and do the walking.

The entry fees paid will be used to cover the Rotary Club’s costs and the excess will go to local charities supported by the Rotary Club of Harrogate.

The event is open to runners and walkers who may complete whichever length route they wish.

Numbers are not limited.

Online entry is now closed and participants will have to pay on the day at the Scout Hall, Pateley Bridge.

For more information on Nidderdale Walk 2024, visit: https://www.nidderdalewalk.com/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR36b4IzUwppbE2sWiwnijcXG3awQMZYe1sQVl03j-YMi-bZX3d48i7Vw1M_aem_AWrxXBThyD5-URwJ659kR7-VRgVNXfDc4G-WxBa4epeUXD5UtwU6xhdAotFxRyMBep65pZ4TzONX2AUiTnv5ZVB2

For more information on the Rotary Club of Harrogate, visit: https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=200

