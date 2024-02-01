Harrogate restaurants to offer exclusive discounts on food and drink as ‘Restaurant Week’ set to make popular return
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ever-popular Restaurant Week will take place from Monday 19 till Sunday 25 February and gives diners the opportunity to dine at some of the best restaurants in the area at a discount, including Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Masham and Pateley Bridge.
Businesses across the Harrogate district that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £10, £15, £20 and £30 price points to customers who visit their restaurants and quote the offer during the dedicated week.
The week offers businesses in the food and hospitality industry the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create regular repeat customers.
Venues including Banyan Bar & Kitchen, Hotel du Vin, Graveleys of Harrogate, The Harrogate Inn and many more are all opening their doors to offer fantastic deals on their menus.
Whatever cuisine suits your palette or preference - vegetarian or vegan, juicy burgers and traditional Yorkshire pudding and roast beef - there is a taste of everything to try during the Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.
Businesses from across the district that would like to sign up to Restaurant Week can do so by visiting https://destinationharrogate.co.uk/work-with-us/visitor-facing-campaigns/restaurant-week/
For a full list of restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week, head to https://visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week