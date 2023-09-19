News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Police release CCTV images after woman and man attacked in Harrogate town centre
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility

Harrogate restaurants to offer exclusive discounts as ‘Restaurant Week’ set to make popular return

Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week is set to make a return next month, offering exclusive discounts at some of the best restaurants in the area.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week will take place from Monday 9 till Sunday 15 October and gives diners the opportunity to dine at some of the best restaurants in the area at a discount, including Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Masham and Pateley Bridge.

Businesses across the Harrogate district that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £5, £10, £15 and £20 price points to customers who visit their restaurants and quote the offer during the dedicated week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The week offers businesses in the food and hospitality industry the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create regular repeat customers.

The Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week will return next month, offering discounts at restaurants across the districtThe Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week will return next month, offering discounts at restaurants across the district
The Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week will return next month, offering discounts at restaurants across the district
Most Popular

Venues including The Tannin Level, Hotel du Vin, Cardamom Black, The Ivy, Betty’s and many more are all opening their doors to offer fantastic deals on their menus.

Whatever cuisine suits your palette or preference - vegetarian or vegan, juicy burgers and traditional Yorkshire pudding and roast beef - there is a taste of everything to try during the Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.

Businesses from across the district that would like to sign up to Restaurant Week can do so by visiting https://destinationharrogate.co.uk/work-with-us/visitor-facing-campaigns/restaurant-week/

For a full list of restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week, head to https://www.visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week

Related topics:HarrogateRiponKnaresboroughBoroughbridgeMashamPateley Bridge