Harrogate restaurants to offer exclusive discounts as ‘Restaurant Week’ set to make popular return

The Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week will take place from Monday 9 till Sunday 15 October and gives diners the opportunity to dine at some of the best restaurants in the area at a discount, including Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge, Masham and Pateley Bridge.

Businesses across the Harrogate district that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £5, £10, £15 and £20 price points to customers who visit their restaurants and quote the offer during the dedicated week.

The week offers businesses in the food and hospitality industry the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create regular repeat customers.

Venues including The Tannin Level, Hotel du Vin, Cardamom Black, The Ivy, Betty’s and many more are all opening their doors to offer fantastic deals on their menus.

Whatever cuisine suits your palette or preference - vegetarian or vegan, juicy burgers and traditional Yorkshire pudding and roast beef - there is a taste of everything to try during the Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.

Businesses from across the district that would like to sign up to Restaurant Week can do so by visiting https://destinationharrogate.co.uk/work-with-us/visitor-facing-campaigns/restaurant-week/