Harrogate restaurant’s new bar to 'bring back the buzz' to town centre as £30,000 relaunch is completed

Ahead of next week’s relaunch event, Salvatore Cataldi said he believes Piccolino will become the go-to place for dinner – and late evening drinks.

"With more than 20 years-experience working for many high-profile restaurants and hotels - including San Carlo's and more recently Grantley Hall, paired with an enthusiasm for food and fine dining, I am super excited to be joining the Piccolino Harrogate team as general manager,”said Mr Cataldi.

"I can already see how this will soon become the go-to place for dinner and late evening drinks in our new bar.

The new bar at Piccolino Harrogate is set to 'bring back the buzz' to the town centre.

"I also have a strong business network within the local community, and I think our private dining room and rooftop terrace space will be a hit with local businesses looking to surprise and delight their teams and clients! I look forward to welcoming our guests to the restaurant over the coming months".

Located at 46-48 Parliament Street, owners Individual Restaurants are set to unveil the new-look Piccolino Harrogate next Thursday.

What to expect from new-look Piccolino Harrogate

The re-launch will see the return of its well-known ground-floor bar which will serve cocktails and delight guests with local DJ sets, as well as an exciting new menu for summer and the reopening of the beautiful roof-top terrace and private dining room.

The team have created a warm contemporary bar area, with burnt orange furniture and wooden bar finish, perfect for meeting friends in a premium and upmarket environment. A diamond cut mirror feature and warm up lite back bar will also be in-situ with fresh contemporary planting, softening the space.

The venue also boasts an impressive top-floor terrace with retracting roof and beautiful private dining room, available for hire for personal celebrations and corporate events.

Piccolino Harrogate first opened its doors in February 2022, after previously being the site of Gino D’Acampo My Restaurant.

The decision to bring back the bar was largely down to the Piccolino customers - old and new – when asked what they wanted to see from their favourite Italian restaurant, aside from great food and drink.

Andrew Garton, CEO of Individual Restaurants, regards the Harrogate refurbishment as an important one for the brand, bringing back what the guests have been asking for over the years.

The addition of the bar and DJ, he believes, will be a welcome addition to the town, especially since the closure of neighbouring night club, Viper Rooms.

Mr Garton said: “I spent 10 years of my life living in Harrogate and enjoyed every minute of it.

"On taking my position as CEO at Individual Restaurants, bringing the bar back to Harrogate was the top request from my friends and contacts - and this is exactly what we have done.

"We look forward to bringing back the buzz to the local community, as well as ensuring that we continue to serve the finest Italian food and drink.

“I encourage everyone in Harrogate to come and relive the good times and experience the best venue in Harrogate.”

