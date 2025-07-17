Harrogate restaurant Zizzi to give away free ice cream sundaes this summer – here’s how to claim one
Zizzi, which has a branch on Station Parade, is giving away 29 free ice cream sundaes, every time the weather hits 29°C throughout July.
If the temperature hits 29°C, or higher, in Harrogate, the frozen treats will be given away.
All customers have to do is show the staff the weather app on their phone.
Diners will be able to choose from the Caramello Sundae, the Dragon Fruit and Wild Strawberry Sundae, and the Chocolate Brownie Sundae.
Katy Lomax, Brand and Customer Experience Director at Zizzi, said: “We know that Brits are obsessed with discussing the weather, and there’s nothing better than something refreshing to cool you down on a hot day – especially when it’s free.
“We want to help as many people as possible beat the heat with one of our delicious sundaes.
"Get them while it’s hot.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.