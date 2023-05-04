News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate restaurant and Ripon café handed new food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency

Two establishments in the Harrogate district have been awarded new food hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th May 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

The New Inn Cantonese Restaurant, on Main Street in Huby, has been awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on April 20.

Messy Buns, located on Duck Hill in Ripon, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Two establishments in the Harrogate district have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards AgencyTwo establishments in the Harrogate district have been awarded new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on March 28.

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.

It means that of North Yorkshire's 1,490 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 1,252 (84 per cent) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

