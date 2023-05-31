Homeowners and the team at the McCarthy Stone home gathered in the vibrant communal lounge where they enjoyed delightful cakes and a glass of fizz as they reminisced over their first successful year and looked forward to what the future had to offer.

The talented kitchen staff put together a delicious range of food for all to dine on and wine was available to sip as guests enjoyed John Andrew Bywater’s surprise performance on his violin.

Estate Manager Kelly Cooper said it was clear that members of Matcham Grange had created a wonderful environment in which to live only one year after its establishment.

Home owners Roslyn Greenwood, Lesley Smith and Sheila Whitfield enjoy the party.

She said: “Everyone here is incredibly proud to live here at the development, and a strong sense of community spirit has really developed over the past year, so it was wonderful to mark this fantastic occasion and celebrate in style.”

The stylish and low maintenance apartments at Matcham Grange are exclusively for those over the age of 70 offering a place of inclusion with like-minded people yet allowing for continued personal independence that is also desired.

The development aims to close the gap of conventional retirement and residential care by offering an experienced team available 24-hours a day along with the supervision of an Estate Manager to ensure the day-to-day running of the development continues to run smoothly and offer assistance to residence. Homeowners can also attain custom support packages that can be tailor to their specific needs.

Many of the amazing features were designed with the intension for residence to get to know one another, such as the large communal lounge and an on-site bistro that offers fresh meals daily.

John Andrew Bywater treated the home owners to a special playing of his violin.

The development consists of 52 one-and two-bedroom homes, with purchase prices starting from £285,999 for a one-bedroom and from £408,999 for a two-bedroom apartment. Flexible finance options are also available.