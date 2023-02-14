Harrogate Raworths puts investment in its people at the heart of its growth strategy amid nation's staffing issues

Raworths in Harrogate has announced the promotion of Adam Colville-Robins to an Associate in the firm’s highly-regarded Dispute Resolution team, the latest in a series of promotions at the legal firm which is putting investment in its people at the heart of its growth strategy.

In today’s competitive world for staff, the firm acknowledges that candidates are looking beyond salaries and client portfolios; it’s also about workplace culture and a supportive environment.

Adam, who joined Raworths as a solicitor in 2020, acts for a variety of commercial and private clients, working on a broad range of contentious matters concerning property, contractual disputes and commercial and private debt recovery.

His appointment comes on the back of a number of senior promotions over the last 12 months under the leadership of Simon Morris, who was appointed Managing Partner in April 2022 following 20 years with the business.

Simon Morris said: “We congratulate Adam on his promotion, which is down to the excellent quality of his work and his ability to build trusted, long-term relationships with his clients, something we pride ourselves on at Raworths.

"We are committed to nurturing talent across the firm at every level, from working with our trainee solicitors to complete their qualifications to supporting senior team members develop specialist knowledge.

"We see opportunities in securing further high-quality work over the next three years of our business plan, with the nurturing of talent at the heart of this strategy.”

Raworths has cemented its reputation as a specialist firm offering high quality services for both commercial and private clients with accolades including inclusion in two of the country’s top legal guides, the Legal 500 and Chambers.

It has also invested in leadership training for its senior team and training for three staff members appointed ‘mental health first aiders’.

