Harrogate Pythons star given backing by employers Impulse Decisions
An event management company is stepping forward to support one of its own team members representing Harrogate on the rugby field.
Impulse Decisions is sponsoring its senior graphic designer, Will Clough, who plays for the Harrogate Pythons.
The Pythons 1st XV plays in RFU Counties Yorkshire Division 2, having just been promoted following the club’s most successful season ever.
Julian Tatlow, Harrogate Pythons chairman, said: "Player sponsorship is a great way for sponsors to support the player, our club and the game. The whole sponsorship goes towards funding our club’s ethos of player safety on match day and on the training field. In return, we make every effort to promote the sponsor’s business and their generous support for grassroots sport.”
James Marsden, managing director of Impulse Decisions, said: "We are delighted to support one of our own team members in their sporting activities. As the scrum half, Will scored a record-breaking 221 points consisting of 4 tries, 23 penalties and 66 conversions in the season beating the current club record by 91 points. We are proud to back him and hopefully Will and the boys will replicate the success from last season."
In response to the backing from his employer, Will said: “Having Impulse as my player sponsor is massive for me. Not only does it cover my playing costs, but it also means that the club can continue giving the players like myself the best possible training and medical care which allows us to continue improving and perform to the best of our ability on a Saturday. Thank you, Impulse, for all your support.”