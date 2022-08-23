Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Impulse Decisions is sponsoring its senior graphic designer, Will Clough.

The Pythons 1st XV plays in RFU Counties Yorkshire Division 2, having just been promoted following the club’s most successful season ever.

Julian Tatlow, Harrogate Pythons chairman, said: "Player sponsorship is a great way for sponsors to support the player, our club and the game. The whole sponsorship goes towards funding our club’s ethos of player safety on match day and on the training field. In return, we make every effort to promote the sponsor’s business and their generous support for grassroots sport.”

James Marsden, managing director of Impulse Decisions, said: "We are delighted to support one of our own team members in their sporting activities. As the scrum half, Will scored a record-breaking 221 points consisting of 4 tries, 23 penalties and 66 conversions in the season beating the current club record by 91 points. We are proud to back him and hopefully Will and the boys will replicate the success from last season."

