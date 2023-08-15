Harrogate pub and popular fish and chip shop handed new five star food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency
Two establishments in the Harrogate have been awarded new food hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST
The Woodlands Hotel, on Wetherby Road in Harrogate, has been awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 8 August.
Graveleys of Harrogate, located on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate, was also given a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/