Harrogate pub and popular fish and chip shop handed new five star food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency

The Woodlands Hotel, on Wetherby Road in Harrogate, has been awarded a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on 8 August.

Graveleys of Harrogate, located on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate, was also given a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

A Harrogate pub and fish and chip shop have been handed new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency

A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.