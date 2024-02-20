Harrogate primary school unveils brand new library and partners with independent bookshop for new campaign
Thanks to funds raised by Friends of St Peter’s and a generous grant from The Johnson and Mukherjee Charitable Trust, the library space has been transformed.
It has been made out of natural Robinia wood to create shelving, seating and a boat where children can sail away and get lost on their literary adventures.
The school has worked with local company Playscheme to develop the design, reflecting the natural materials already used in the school’s newly refurbished outdoor spaces.
To celebrate the opening of the new library, the school and Friends of St Peter’s have launched a ‘wish list’ campaign in partnership with local independent bookshop Imagined Things which aims to restock the school library with additional books.
Anyone can support the campaign by popping into Imagined Things on Montpellier Parade and buying a book of their choice that will then be placed in the new library.
Debbie Phillips, Manager and School’s Co-ordinator at Imagined Things, said: “We love partnering with local schools and encouraging that love for reading within their communities.
"We’re so excited by St Peter’s Church of England Primary School new library and we can’t wait to help fill it with new books.”
Mr Paul Griffiths, Headteacher at St Peter’s Church of England Primary School, added: “Reading from physical books in an inspiring environment is incredibly important to us all.
"That’s why we are we are truly delighted to have been able to provide such a wonderful and exciting space within our school.
"We are blessed to have proactive and generous parents and a wider community who actively support our aspirational projects.
"We are also incredibly grateful to The Johnson and Mukherjee Charitable Trust who supported this project with a very generous grant.
"Without these funds, projects such as this are simply not possible.”