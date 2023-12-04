Harrogate PR firm that's worked with Sky Arts wins one of highest awards in business world

A remarkable Harrogate PR firm which has worked closely with the likes of Chris Packham and Miriam Margolyes - as well as Sky Arts – has won one of the highest awards a business can aspire to.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since it was launched in 2010 by Clair and Ann Chadwick, Cause UK has won a nationwide reputation for supporting the arts and ethical issues in a way that has a positive impact.

For more than a decade, the two sisters’ independent firm has worked solely with clients who operate in the arts, charity, social enterprise, and public sector, as well as supporting ethical businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the success of the Cause UK’s socially-conscious approach has been recognised with the award of B Corps certification.

The Harrogate-based Cause UK team working with Sky Arts - from left, Clair and Ann Chadwick of Cause UK with Edward Melbourne, Rafe Colman-Chadwick. Katie Greenhalf, Melvin Besbrode, Matt Glen plus, sitting down, Ben Crick and Ellis Arey. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The latter is only given to organisations which have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to meeting the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

A delighted Clair Challenor-Chadwick, MD of Cause UK, said: "We’re incredibly proud to meet this milestone.

"B Corp is a rigorous process that demands Cause UK meets the highest standards of social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the years, we’ve helped create a social enterprise for veterans at risk of homelessness, raised over £1 million for charities, and curated our own arts events.”

The small but dynamic business favours a collaborative and hands-on approach.

Cause UK’s national projects included rewriting the website for the UK and Europe branch of Alcoholics Anonymous to make it more accessible to all faiths, ages, and gender.

This year has also seen it work with Care Pakistan, whose mission is to enrol one million children living in poverty in school by 2025, and Free Tibet, a lobbying group highlighting continued human rights’ abuses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Yorkshire, key projects in 2023 included supporting the QED Foundation host their annual Asian Young Achiever Awards, delivering a major campaign for Inclusive Equal Rights UK to launch an Anti-Racism strategy for the city of York, and writing the annual Social Impact report for the north’s leading social investor, Key Fund.

It also launched the new Great Ouse Rivers Trust, with a major national media campaign across the BBC.

Cause UK is also an Arts Council recognised infrastructure support agency, supporting many arts organisations, including Ilkley Literature Festival, CrimeFest Bristol, the Northern Aldborough Festival, and North Yorkshire Open Studios.

The team also deliver its own cultural events. In recent years it has produced a stage play, curated a Dickens festival, and hosted a series of talks with celebrities including Chris Packham and Miriam Margolyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the team produced a new short film for Sky Arts, championing northern working-class classical musicians, commissioning new work from composer, Ben Crick.

The team are advisors to the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, which it helped relaunch in 2022.

By obtaining B Corps certification, Cause UK is joining a global community of like-minded organisations that are redefining success in business.

Clair Challenor-Chadwick, MD of Cause UK, said: "We’ve always been more than a PR agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In 2024 we aim to represent more businesses in order to afford us to support more good causes.

"We believe most businesses now take responsibility for people and planet and we’re keen to work with those who share these values as part of our five-year growth strategy.”