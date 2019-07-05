Harrogate 'pop-up' to help homeless

Harrogate Homeless Project is running a pop-up shop in an empty unit in the Victoria Centre this week to raise money to support expansion of their services in the town.

All proceeds go towards Harrogate Homeless Project which is currently raising money to expand its Springboard day centre to extend its opening hours and offer extra support including skills training and healthcare.

Liz Hancock, chief executive of Harrogate Homeless Project, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Victoria Shopping Centre for offering us this empty unit as a fundraising opportunity and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local people who have been dropping off clothes, homewares and bric-a-brac for us to sell.

“We hope as many local people as possible will support the shop over the three days so that we move even closer to our £50,000 target for developing Springboard.”

The Harrogate Homeless Project pop up shop is open in the Victoria Shopping Centre until tomorrow, Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

It is located in a ground floor unit next to Silver Lining.

