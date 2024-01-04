Harrogate pizza takeaway Papa Johns handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A pizza takeaway in Harrogate has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘good’.
Papa Johns, located on Stonefall Avenue in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on November 27.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/