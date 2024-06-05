Harrogate pizza takeaway handed four out of five food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency
A takeaway in Harrogate has been given a four out of five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency, meaning that standards are ‘good’.
Pizza Time, located on Ripon Road in Harrogate, has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on April 25.
It means that of North Yorkshire's 520 takeaways with ratings, 360 (69 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found upon inspection at the premises.
