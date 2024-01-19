Harrogate M&S part of 25 stores across United Kingdom to unveil popular ‘Refilled’ scheme on own-brand products

M&S Harrogate Oatlands has announced the launch of the popular ‘Refilled’ scheme on M&S own-brand cleaning and laundry products.

The new launch, in partnership with Reposit, is part of the retailer’s commitment to reduce and remove plastic packaging and offer customers more sustainable choices.

Following a successful trial in six stores last year, the scheme will roll out in a further 19 M&S stores across the United Kingdom, including Harrogate Oatlands, Meadowhall and York – bringing the total number to 25.

M&S ‘Refilled’ allows customers to choose from ten pre-filled, own-brand homecare products, including cleaning sprays, laundry detergents, fabric conditioners and washing up liquids.

The initial purchase includes a £2 cost for the returnable bottle, which can be returned to store after use.

Upon return, customers will receive a £2 voucher which can be redeemed against a second purchase in the M&S Refilled range.

Luke Jenkins, Store Manager at M&S Harrogate Oatlands, said: “We’re so pleased to unveil our new ‘Refilled’ station at Harrogate Oatlands.

"We’re always dedicated to giving our customers the best in-store experience and now being able to provide them with more ways to be sustainable and make small changes when shopping feels fantastic.

"We also know how our customers care deeply about us reducing our plastic packaging, so it’s great that we can continue to do our bit too.

"We look forward to welcoming shoppers in to try it out.”

To date, over 10,000 M&S customers have engaged with the scheme – with the most popular product being the Citrus Washing Up Liquid.

The expansion into more stores across the UK is expected to remove an estimated 150,000 pieces of plastic, supporting M&S’ Plan A target to remove one billion units of plastic packaging by 2027, on their roadmap to net zero by 2040.

Stuart Chidley, Co-Founder at Reposit, added: “Reposit are delighted to have worked closely with M&S to build a scalable standardised returnable packaging solution that works for business and customers.