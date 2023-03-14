Harrogate MP's delight as new figures show town's unemployment rate is half the UK average

The latest data from the Government for the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency showed there were 1,185 employment-related benefit claimants locally – or 1.9 per cent of the working age population.

This compares to a rate of 3.7 per cent nationally.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said: “These continuing good statistics show that our local economy is dynamic and diverse providing jobs which help support individuals and families.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said: “These good statistics show that our local economy is dynamic." (Picture Gerard Binks)

“Over the past year the total number of claimants in Harrogate and Knaresborough has fallen by 220.

"This is down to the perseverance of job applicants, the hard work of the staff at the job centre and an economic background that supports business growth.

"All three elements are key to the success we are seeing.”

Government figures for youth unemployment in the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency show a rate among 18 to 24-year-olds of 3.5 per cent.